Former Chinese international challenges Yu’s sacking by Guangzhou

Former Chinese striker Hao Haidong has publicly challenged the decision of the Chinese Super League (CSL) champions Guangzhou Evergrande to sack Yu Hanchao for altering a license plate.

Hao, arguably the most eminent forward in Chinese football who helped the Chinese side qualify for the 2002 World Cup finals, used the twitter-like platform weibo to send his message to Xu Jiayin, the boss of Guangzhou Evergrande who sacked Yu after the player was found to have tampered with his car’s license plate on Tuesday.

“Here I have a word for Mr. Xu Jiayin. Please show some respect for the labor law. This misdemeanor is not gross enough to result in contract termination,” Hao wrote on his weibo account on Thursday.

“Don’t treat footballers as a tool, and leave a way out for yourself,” he added.

It was reported that the head coach of the Guangzhou side, Fabio Cannavaro, had in futility interceded with the club management for Yu, a player he likes.

If the 59-capped Yu is released from his contract with the Guangzhou side, which expires in 2021, several CSL clubs are reportedly willing to sign him as a free agent.