Trending
Infosurhoy

Former College Football Head Coach Supposedly Hired by Denver Broncos

0
By on Sports

Former College Football Head Coach Hired by Denver Broncos

According to reports, the Broncos’ next hire will be a college player.

Denver is looking to Morgan State head coach Tyrone Wheatley to fill an offensive assistant role now that Nathaniel Hackett is in place and the coordinator positions are filled.

“The Denver Broncos are expected to hire… Tyrone Wheatley, a former Michigan and NFL running back, to coach running backs,” ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reports.

Denver Broncos Reportedly Hiring Former College Football Head Coach

Denver Broncos Reportedly Hiring Former College Football Head Coach

Comments are closed.