Former College Football Head Coach Supposedly Hired by Denver Broncos

Former College Football Head Coach Hired by Denver Broncos
According to reports, the Broncos’ next hire will be a college player.
Denver is looking to Morgan State head coach Tyrone Wheatley to fill an offensive assistant role now that Nathaniel Hackett is in place and the coordinator positions are filled.
“The Denver Broncos are expected to hire… Tyrone Wheatley, a former Michigan and NFL running back, to coach running backs,” ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reports.
Source: Morgan State coach Tyrone Wheatley is expected to join the Denver Broncos as running backs coach. The ex-Michigan and NFL running back has coached RBs for the Bills and Jaguars. He’s 5-18 in two seasons at Morgan State. @mzenitz and @AaronWilson_NFL first reported.
Tyrone Wheatley was sensational soph for 9-0-3 Michigan in 1992. (Ties vs. ND, Illini, Ohio State). Rushed for 1357 yards, 13 TDs, 7.3 y/c. Also 3 TDs off 13 catches.
1st rd pick of NYG (No 17) but didn’t bust out til 1999-2000 w/OAK with 1,982 rush yds, 21 combined TDs. #9sports
