Former first-round pick has reportedly signed with the Chiefs.

Damon Arnette was released by the Las Vegas Raiders just a few months ago after a disturbing video surfaced.

In the video, the former first-round pick can be seen threatening to kill someone while waving a gun.

The Raiders quickly cut their losses and moved on from the former first-round pick.

The number 20 overall pick in the NFL Draft in 2020.

Arnette eventually signed with the Miami Dolphins, but only stayed for a short time.

The contract of the former first-round pick expired after only a few weeks with the team.

Another NFL team decided to take a chance on the gifted player on Thursday afternoon.

Arnette has reportedly signed a new contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

“The Chiefs have signed Damon Arnette, a former Raiders first-round cornerback, to a ReserveFutures contract,” Yates announced.

