Former first-round pick has reportedly signed with the Chiefs.
Damon Arnette was released by the Las Vegas Raiders just a few months ago after a disturbing video surfaced.
In the video, the former first-round pick can be seen threatening to kill someone while waving a gun.
The Raiders quickly cut their losses and moved on from the No. 1 overall pick.
The number 20 overall pick in the NFL Draft in 2020.
Arnette eventually signed with the Miami Dolphins, but only stayed for a short time.
The contract of the former first-round pick expired after only a few weeks with the team.
Another NFL team decided to take a chance on the gifted player on Thursday afternoon.
Arnette has reportedly signed a new contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.
“The Chiefs have signed Damon Arnette, a former Raiders first-round cornerback, to a ReserveFutures contract,” Yates announced.
Chiefs Have Reportedly Signed Former First Round Pick
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 20, 2022