Former First-Round Pick Released by Jets

On Saturday, the New York Jets released defensive end Shaq Lawson.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Green and White released the veteran pass rusher.

Pelissero reported, “The Jets released veteran DE Shaq Lawson.”

The release of pass rusher Shaq Lawson frees over $9M in cap space which now projects the #Jets to have over $60M in 2022, per @spotrac. That is fourth most in the #NFL. Joe Douglas is going to have plenty of resources to improve this team this offseason. #TakeFlight

— Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 8, 2022