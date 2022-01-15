Former Georgia 4-Star WR Announces SEC Transfer

Former Georgia 4-Star Wide Receiver Declares For The SEC

Justin Robinson, a wide receiver for Georgia, entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this week.

The redshirt freshman announced where he’ll continue his college football career on Saturday.

Robinson has decided to stay in the SEC, announcing his transfer to Mississippi State on Twitter.

“Let’s do it,” Robinson captioned a photo of himself in a Mississippi State uniform.

Despite the fact that Robinson’s time at Georgia is coming to an end, he expressed his love for the university.

“I’d like to thank all of my teammates, coaches, and the incredible Georgia fans for making my time as a Dawg so memorable,” Robinson wrote on Twitter.

“I’ve made lifelong brothers in the last two years, and that will never change.”

