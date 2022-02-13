Former Green Bay Packers Executive Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Report

Former Packers Executive Reacts To Report On Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers are “prepared to go all in” on quarterback Aaron Rodgers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“According to sources, the Packers are prepared to go all in for Aaron Rodgers in 2022, spending as close to the cap as possible this year and spreading it out as much as possible over the next few years,” Schefter reported.

“The Saints used this strategy to entice Drew Brees, and Green Bay is willing to use it to entice Rogers as well.”

Although Schefter’s sources are almost never wrong, one former Packers executive is skeptical.

Former Packers executive Andrew Brandt claimed that’s not how the team operates.

“The Packers will have wasted the Jordan Love pick if they commit to Aaron for two years,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I understand what you’re thinking: ‘Who cares, it’s Aaron!’ But they do.

These are the ‘Draft and Develop’ Packers, not the Rams.

