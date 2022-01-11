Former Indianapolis Colts Player Reacts To Sunday’s Embarrassing Loss

Former Indianapolis Colts star reacts to the team’s humiliating loss on Sunday

The only thing the Colts needed to do to earn a spot in the NFL Playoffs was to beat the Jaguars, who were 2-14 at the time.

Right? Wrong.

Last Sunday, the Colts were humiliated by the Jaguars, missing out on the playoffs as a result.

Carson Wentz threw for 185 yards and one touchdown with one interception.

Jonathan Taylor, on the other hand, had only 15 carries for 77 yards as the Colts were defeated 26-11.

For a long time, Indianapolis will be thinking about its loss on Sunday.

So, if Jeff Saturday, a former Colts star.

During Tuesday’s episode of ESPN’s Get Up, Saturday slammed the Colts for their abysmal loss.

