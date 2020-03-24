Former Leeds chairman calls for Serie A season to be cancelled

Former Leeds chairman Massimo Cellino has called for the Serie A season to be cancelled due to “the plague” of coronavirus.

Italy is in lockdown, with more than 4,800 people having died there during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cellino, who owns Italian club Brescia, told the Corriere dello Sport newspaper: “Everything has to be moved to the next season. It is time for realism, gentlemen. This is the plague.

“You can no longer play this year. Think about the next one.”

All domestic sporting activity at all levels in Italy was suspended on March 9.

Cellino’s club Brescia are bottom of the table and destined for relegation.

“Anyone who wants this cursed (title), take it. It is closed. Finished. And I am not saying this because Brescia is last in the standings,” Cellino added.

“We are last because we deserve it.”