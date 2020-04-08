Former Leeds United flop claims he was ‘adult bullied’

Tomas Brolin has accused Leeds United of “adult bullying” during his time at the club, while he has claimed Howard Wilkinson “lied a lot” to him.

The forward shone as he helped Sweden to third place at the 1994 World Cup in the USA and those performances convinced Leeds United to sign him a year later.

Brolin made 20 appearances for Leeds in the 1995/96 season in all competitions but his displays were unconvincing as he only managed to score four goals.

FEATURE: Premier League Hall of Shame: 3) William Prunier

That was to be his first and last campaign for Leeds as he was shipped out on loan to FC Zurich and Parma before Crystal Palace signed him permanently in 1997.

Speaking about his troubles at Elland Road, Brolin told Aftonbladet (via Sport Witness): “If someone else had been treated the way I was, I don’t think they would have lived today. That’s how bad it was.”

On his relationship with manager Wilkinson, Brolin added: “I don’t think you are in such a situation lying, but unfortunately he lied a lot before we signed the agreement, I didn’t know that. Then the situation got a little strange.

“It was adult bullying at Leeds. I felt like I was coming to ancient times when I came to England, how they looked at training and so on. Maybe I told the coach, and he didn’t like it…”

The F365 Show is on hiatus until the football returns. Subscribe now ready for its glorious comeback. In the meantime, listen to the latest episode of Planet Football’s 2000s podcast, The Broken Metatarsal.