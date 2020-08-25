Former Liverpool man hopes Nike deal can help Klopp sign Mbappe

Former Liverpool striker Rickie Lambert hopes their new deal with Nike can help Jurgen Klopp sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds have previously been linked with a move for Mbappe after the forward scored 30 goals and provided ten assists in all competitions for PSG in 2019/20.

A report claimed in June that Liverpool want to swap star striker Sadio Mane for Mbappe with other stories of a £100m move earlier in the year.

MAILBOX: Can you Neymar bigger waste of money?

Liverpool recently signed a record-breaking kit deal with Nike and Lambert is hopeful that their connections could bring Mbappe to Liverpool.

Lambert told talkSPORT: “You always dream, don’t you?

“I was thinking with Nike taking over, every time you take over a team, they always have a marquee signing. I was hoping Mbappe or something.

“But I think he is out of our reach, to be honest.”

Mbappe couldn’t help PSG avoid a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in their first Champions League final on Sunday.

And while Bayern were jubilant, PSG must start again in their bid to win the world’s biggest club competition.

“Tonight, we feel like s***,” said ex-Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera on RMC Sport. “But we have built something important for the club and the supporters. There are no words this evening but tomorrow we will think about what we did together.

“It will be difficult to sleep tonight as it is difficult to talk to you, but we did something important and we will improve next year.”

Herrera’s coach Thomas Tuchel, who watched on from the sidelines with his foot in a boot after suffering an injury, said it was a “bitter defeat” but one that showed PSG can compete with the best.

“It was a big, big fight between two strong, strong sides, two very equal sides,” he said on BT Sport. “I had the feeling before that the first goal could be decisive in this match and it was a pity we couldn’t do it because it would have been a big challenge for them to come back.

“But we showed unbelievable fight and if you did the same again it would absolutely be possible to win the game 1-0.

“We showed we are a strong side and we can be proud of that. Now we have a bitter defeat but we do not worry too much about it because we can go on.”