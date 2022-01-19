Former Liverpool manager Peter Robinson has died. During his 35-year tenure, he won 29 trophies.

Peter Robinson, the former Liverpool manager who oversaw 29 trophies in a 35-year tenure, has died.

Peter Robinson, Liverpool’s former chief executive, has died.

From 1965 to 2000, the Reds legend, who also served as club secretary, was a part of the club and oversaw the team win 29 trophies.

Robinson, who worked with legendary managers such as Bill Shankly, died on Wednesday morning.

“The passing of former club secretary and chief executive Peter Robinson is deeply saddening to Liverpool FC,” the club said in a statement.

“Robinson was a key behind-the-scenes figure at Anfield for 35 years, beginning shortly before the Reds’ first FA Cup triumph in 1965, when he joined as club secretary after stints at Stockport County, Crewe Alexandra, Scunthorpe United, and Brighton and Hove Albion.”

“He oversaw a modernisation of the club’s administrative operations in close and constructive partnership with chairman John Smith, with the goal of freeing managers to focus on their top priority: winning on the pitch.

“During an era when the Reds were consistently achieving masterstrokes in the transfer market, he and Smith were heavily involved in player recruitment.”

“And in the early 1970s, the pair pushed for improvements at Anfield, including a new Main Stand and floodlighting, which would be the setting for so many memorable nights.”

“It was a setup that helped Liverpool become a dominant force – and trophy-winning machine – both at home and on the continent.”

As the Liverpool faithful mourned the death of a club legend, tributes poured in.

“Sad to hear of Peter Robinson’s passing,” one person wrote.

The end of an era has arrived.

“When he took over in 1965, I was a Kopite, and I owe my 50 years at Anfield entirely to him.”

Fans of Liverpool owe him a debt of gratitude for the club they have today.

PBR, you will be missed.

“Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of one of England’s greatest ever administrators and a man who will comfortably sit at the top table of Liverpool FC legends,” said another.

RIP, Peter Robinson, YNWA”

Robinson has also played for Stockport County, Crewe Alexandra, Scunthorpe United, and Brighton and Hove Albion, in addition to Liverpool.

