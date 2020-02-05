Former Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva admits he is thrilled with his spell at Lazio

Lucas Leiva believes he has ‘rediscovered himself’ at Lazio, two-and-a-half years after joining the club from Liverpool.

The Brazilian midfielder joined the Serie A side in 2017 after 10 years at Anfield, where he was a popular figure among supporters.

He has emerged as a key player for Lazio amid their charge for the Serie A title this season and the 33-year-old says he had to prove his worth over time.

‘When you feel valued in your team, you reinvent yourself,’ Lucas told DAZN.

‘I have rediscovered myself here and my family is happy, which helps a lot.

‘Gradually I showed my worth, I had high expectations like the fans because I arrived from a great club like Liverpool. But I couldn’t have imagined how well it has (sic) went.’

This season, Lucas has made 17 appearances in Serie A and has started Lazio’s last four Serie A matches – the club are currently third in the table, five points off leaders Juventus with a game in hand.