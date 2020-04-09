Former Liverpool star Dietmar Hamann claims furlough decision against club’s morals

Dietmar Hamann has slammed Liverpool’s decision to furlough the non-playing staff at Anfield.

The Reds announced the decision on Saturday, joining other Premier League sides in Newcastle, Tottenham, Bournemouth and Norwich City in using the government’s job retention scheme.

The scheme, which has been implemented amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, sees the government pay 80 per cent of workers’ wages up to a maximum of £2,500 a month.

Liverpool will make up the shortfall, so staff continue to receive their full wages, but they have already been criticised by former stars in Stan Collymore, Jamie Carragher and Danny Murphy.

And now Hamann has joined in with his fellow ex-Liverpool players to question the decision, claiming it is against the ‘morals’ he associated with the Anfield side.

‘Astonished by the news that @LFC takes advantage of the furlough scheme to claim 80 per cent of non-playing staff wages back off the government,’ Hamann wrote on his Twitter account.

‘That’s not what the scheme was designed for. Contrary to the morals and values of the club I got to know.’

Liverpool, who are top of the Premier League, have been particularly criticised after announcing they posted a pre-tax profit in February this year of £42million.

They also managed to increase their turnover in 2018-19 to £533m.

Collymore also suggested he was ‘disgusted’ at the move his former side had made.

‘I don’t know of any Liverpool fan of any standing that won’t be anything other than disgusted at the club for furloughing staff. It’s just plain f***ing wrong,’ he said.

‘Fellow football fans, furlough is for small business staff to keep those small businesses from going bump!

‘Every Premier League owner has serious cash, and make money from skyrocketing values of clubs, so what aren’t you getting about YOUR owners dipping into THEIR pocket?’