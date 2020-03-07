Former Man United midfielder Lee Sharpe believes Jack Grealish and Paul Pogba cannot play together

Former Manchester United midfielder Lee Sharpe believes Paul Pogba will have no place in their team if Jack Grealish is recruited in the summer.

Pogba has been plagued by a persistent ankle issue this season, which has seen his availability to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer severely restricted this season.

The World Cup winner underwent surgery on the injury in January, and the Frenchman hasn’t played since appearing as a substitute during United’s 4-1 victory against Newcastle on Boxing Day.

Solskjaer has been considering midfielders to sign in the summer and has been tipped to bring in Villa playmaker Grealish to play alongside January signing Bruno Fernandes, who has impressed since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in January.

That has led Sharpe to insist that such a scenario would see Pogba heading for the exit doors at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old’s future is becoming increasingly uncertain, with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus reportedly preparing to battle it out for his services.

‘I am guessing he would be there to replace Pogba,’ Sharpe told Gentingbet.com

‘If Grealish comes and they are playing Fernandes, there is no room in the team really for someone like Pogba, I think that is probably a little bit too many creative players.

‘I think Grealish would do great at United; I think at the moment, he can be very much singled out as the main attacking threat for Villa, and you can get a player or two on him all the time.

‘At United, with a couple more better players around him, I think he will get a little bit more freedom, a little bit more space to create and do his stuff.’

Sharpe’s comments come on the same day as a report from The Sun suggests United are resigned to losing Pogba this summer.

United boss Solskjaer is understood to be growing weary of the whole ordeal with the Frenchman, especially since the war of words with his agent Mino Raiola earlier this season.

The report also claims PSG and Juventus are both waiting in the wings with bids for the £100million-rated player while Real Madrid may also revive their interest in him.