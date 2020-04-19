Former Man Utd man tips Pogba to stay but outlines exit plan

Former Man Utd goalkeeper Mark Bosnich thinks Paul Pogba will remain at Old Trafford next season despite admitting that there is “no use carrying someone”.

The £31m-rated France international has not played since Boxing Day, having suffered a setback to foot surgery earlier in the season, but he is stepping up his recovery and will resume training when the club are able to following the coronavirus pandemic.

Pogba tried to force through a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid last summer, and his former club Juventus are also thought to be interested.

GOSSIP: Man Utd hopes boosted over £120m midfield pair

There have been repeated claims that Manchester United want to sell Pogba and Bosnich reckons – despite thinking he will stay – the Red Devils need to let him leave in the “most amicable way possible”.

“If I had to put money on it right now, I think he will stay, I really do,” Bosnich told Stats Perform (via Goal).

“If you’ve got a player in the dressing room, regardless of whether it’s Paul Pogba or Paul Smith, you let them go in the most amicable way possible.

“There’s no use carrying someone who doesn’t want to be in your club because it affects their performance and it can start to affect the performances of people around them.”

Bosnich added: “There’s no doubting [Pogba is] a world-class player. I watched him live at the World Cup in 2018 and I thought he was phenomenal.

“With the arrival of Fernandes and the team winning and playing well, it makes a huge difference.

“If he (Pogba) can come back and play to his full potential, that is fantastic news – not only for him and Fernandes but for Manchester United and all their supporters.”

The F365 Show is on hiatus until the football returns. Subscribe now ready for its glorious comeback. In the meantime, listen to the latest episode of Planet Football’s 2000s podcast, The Broken Metatarsal.