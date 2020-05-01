Former Manchester United star Andy Cole opens up on mental health struggles in lockdown

21 SHARES Share Tweet

Andy Cole has opened up on his battle coping with kidney disease, which he admits has led to him suffering with mental health issues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cole suffered a kidney failure in 2014, which required him to have a transplant three years later.

Since then the former Manchester United and England striker, who played a key part in the Red Devils’ Treble-winning side in 1999, admits he has found life extremely tough.

His condition means he is considered extremely vulnerable to the effects of Covid-19, which has forced him to take extra precautions against catching the virus and shielding himself from all other people.

That, as well as the day-to-day struggles with his illness, have taken a big toll.

That, as well as the day-to-day struggles with his illness, have taken a big toll.

‘There are many, many times when I want to give up, period, not just on life but give up on everything,’ Cole told the Guardian. ‘It becomes so difficult.

‘I was struggling last Wednesday. It totally came out of the blue and I had to stay in bed. I conceded defeat and accepted that today’s not going to be my day. Previously, I would fight. But, ultimately, I know I can’t beat it. The past five years have been a s*** storm.’

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Cole was working as an attacking coach at Sol Campbell’s Southend United side.

Yet since the lockdown the 48-year-old has stated that trying to live with his condition has proven incredibly difficult without the ability to socialise.

Cole has been living on his own for the past two years and says that being housebound and unable to visit friends has not been getting any easier as the lockdown continues.

‘It’s really hard and, day by day, it’s getting harder,’ he added. ‘Once you have this disease you want to get out, exercise and be around people. When you’re confined to a small space and you have to stay indoors and you can’t socialise, it’s really tough. I’ve been living on my own the past two years.

‘I used to find it really comforting to go see someone for a chat. It got me out of the house. Yes, we can have as many Zoom calls as we like but it’s not the same as being out, speaking to people, having a laugh.’

Cole received a new kidney from his nephew, Alexander Palmer, in April 2017 after falling seriously ill after contracting a virus on 2015 trip to Vietnam.

Doctors discovered that his kidney function had reduced to just seven per cent of usual capacity and that his life was in danger if he didn’t receive a transplant.

He has previously admitted to having ‘suicidal thoughts’ and depression. ‘They understand it more than most, but I’ve pushed my family to the brink,’ he said in a 2018 interview.

Cole also revealed how he requires copious medication each day to stop his body rejecting the ‘foreign object’ that is the donated kidney.

Cole enjoyed a highly distinguished playing career highlighted by winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the space of 10 days in May 1999 with United, who he joined for a British record fee of £7million from Newcastle in 1995.

With United he scored 121 goals in all competitions, winning an additional four league titles and another FA Cup before joining Blackburn Rovers in 2001 and winning the League Cup a year later.

As well as being capped 15 times by England between 1995 and 2001 he is also the third top Premier League goal scorer in history with 187 strikes, a tally only bettered by Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney.

He has also been an ambassador for United in recent times. His strike partnership with Dwight Yorke was one of the key factors in United’s historic Treble-winning season.

Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or email [email protected] in the UK. You can donate to Andy Cole’s kidney research fund by clicking here