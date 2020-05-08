Former MLB star helps families break out as a funeral director in Florida

Coronavirus pandemic

From the big leagues to the fronts of theFormer Big League star Andre “The Hawk” Dawson is now in a different area. While serving as a special assistant to the Chicago Cubs, he is also a mortician and helps South Floridians in their toughest times, reports CBS Miami.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Dawson has a known one Funeral home in Richmond Heights, a Miami Dade community steeped in tradition and history. “data-reactid =” 7 “> Dawson has a known one Funeral home in Richmond Heights, a Miami Dade community steeped in tradition and history.

The native baseball hero who made his way into the Hall of Fame is now in a world far from his previous life.

“As an athlete, you’re used to the crowd roaring and cheering, and it’s exactly the opposite,” he told CBS Miami sports anchor Jim Berry.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “A year ago, Dawson was only a passive investor in the Paradise Memorial Funeral Home, but when the business fell into his lap, he and his family took over and little did he know that his industry was going to deal with a problem months later global pandemic. “data-reactid =” 10 “> A year ago, Dawson was only a passive investor in the Paradise Memorial Funeral Home, but when the business fell on his lap, he and his family accepted it, and little did he know in those months later his industry deal with you global pandemic.

“It’s like a nightmare and the sad thing is that you can’t be too careful,” he said.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “His wife of 42 years, Vanessa, is the office manager, while his uncle runs the day-to-day operations. The staff is made up of 23 people and they are Wear masks and his hands go through a lot of hand sanitizers. “data-reactid =” 12 “> His 42-year-old wife, Vanessa, is the office manager, while his uncle manages day-to-day operations. The workforce is 23 and they are Wear masks and go through a lot of hand sanitizer.

<p class = “Canvas-Atom Canvas-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “South Florida was not overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases like new York, but Dawson said its effects here are still a huge challenge. Uncertainty about the virus that remains among the deceased means that its employees take additional precautions. “Data-reactid =” 13 “> South Florida was not as overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases new York, but Dawson said its effects here are still a huge challenge. The uncertainty about the virus among the deceased has caused his employees to take additional precautions.

Social distancing and limitation of services to 10 people can take a high emotional toll.

“The sad emotional side of me comes out a lot, especially if it’s someone you know, but trust me, I have a lot of moments, but at the end of the day after doing two or three services, you’re pretty beaten up “he said explained.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Andre Dawson seen at the Paradise Memorial Funeral Home. CBS Miami “data-reactid =” 27 “>Andre Dawson seen at the Paradise Memorial Funeral Home. CBS Miami

When Dawson’s former baseball friends heard about his new venture, they were stunned.

“I got a lot of funny looks. Jim Rice looked at me and said ‘you’re doing what?’ I got a similar look from Rickey Henderson. It’s funny, the first thing I throw back is ‘Here I have a business card for you,’ “he said with a laugh.

It was an adaptation, but the once powerful thug learns how to do something different.

“All I want to do at this point is to continue serving, and if I can be confident in that regard, it’s all worth it,” said Dawson.

Born in Miami, 1996 ended his 21-year career in the Major League. Despite knee injuries that led to more than a dozen surgeries, he was an all-star eight times. He is best remembered for his 49-homer season at the Chicago Cubs in 1987 when he was voted the most valuable player in the National League.

Dawson was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010.

