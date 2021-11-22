Former Molde players ‘changed fantasy football teams because they feared he would struggle at Man Utd,’ according to Solskjaer.

With little managerial experience, OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER was initially appointed as Manchester United’s interim manager.

He joined from Molde in Norway, and a number of his former teammates reportedly REMOVED Manchester United stars from their fantasy teams because they expected him to fail.

According to The Times, the appointment of Solskjaer prompted some Molde players to remove the Red Devils from their fantasy teams.

After Jose Mourinho was fired in December 2018, the Norwegian manager was initially appointed as an interim manager.

His only previous managerial experience was with Cardiff City, and he was expected to return to Molde once Mourinho’s successor was found.

However, after a strong run of form, Solskjaer was promoted to the position on a permanent basis.

However, after seven defeats in his last 12 games as manager, Old Trafford executives relieved Solskjaer of his duties on Sunday.

When a new manager is appointed, this could result in an influx of fantasy managers re-inserting United players into their Dream Team lineups.

SunSport exclusively revealed that Brendan Rodgers, the manager of Leicester City, is the favorite to succeed Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

The club has already contacted the former Liverpool manager, with United officials willing to pay the Foxes £8 million in compensation.

That’s on top of Solskjaer’s £7.5 million payoff.

In preparation for the role, Rodgers has already begun house hunting in Cheshire.

After being fired from Manchester United, Solskjaer fought back tears in one final interview.

After leaving Carrington for the final time, the classy Norwegian pulled over to hug a United supporter.

Before leaving in his Range Rover, Solskjaer reportedly told him it had been an honor to manage United for the past three years.

