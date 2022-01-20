Former Nebraska Assistant Coach Reportedly Hired by Oklahoma

The coaching staff of the Oklahoma Sooners has seen a lot of turnover in the last few weeks, which has been disappointing for fans.

Former head coach Lincoln Riley left the school to become the new head coach at USC, and many of his former staff members decided to follow him.

Former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables was eventually hired as Oklahoma’s new head coach.

He’s been assembling his own coaching staff in preparation for the 2022 season over the last few weeks.

He made a significant addition on Thursday afternoon.

According to college football insider Matt Zenitz, the Sooners have hired James Dobson, a former Nebraska assistant coach, as an assistant strength coach.

“A source tells @on3sports that Oklahoma has hired James Dobson, the former head strength and conditioning coach at Nebraska and Vanderbilt, as an assistant strength coach.

According to the report, “was Nebraska’s head strength coach under Bo Pelini and Vandy’s under Derek Mason.”

