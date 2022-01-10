Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has a plan to turn Derby County into a Premier League force.

Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has a plan in place to turn Derby County into a Premier League powerhouse.

If you believe those close to Mike Ashley who believe he isn’t done with football, he will return sooner or later.

Mike Ashley’s return to football is a foregone conclusion.

The former Newcastle owner is circling Derby, and given that the club is circling the drain with over £80 million in debts, his return will be timely.

Those close to him believe he intends to cut through the club’s complicated debt situation, press the administrators and creditors for the best possible deal, and – most likely – ride in on a charger to save a club on the verge of collapse.

It’s unsurprising, really.

Ashley was never done with football, believes his time at Newcastle was a qualified success, and has people around him who believe one of the Championship’s “distressed assets” could be transformed into a Premier League powerhouse.

Ashley had his pick of clubs, given that nearly every club in the second tier is for sale on the open market.

But it’s understandable that Derby piqued his interest, given their current predicament.

It’s a club with a lot of potential, with a great fan base, a low-cost infrastructure (something Ashley resisted at Newcastle), and a manager in Wayne Rooney who brings a dash of star power.

A source close to Ashley told me before the Derby connection that the former Newcastle owner “still has something to give in football.”

They said, “His business model isn’t a bad one.”

“It’s just better suited for a Championship club trying to get promoted than a Premier League club trying to improve.”

According to this source, Ashley simply didn’t engage the right people on Tyneside in the early days of the game, listening to those who didn’t know much about it.

“He didn’t understand football,” they continued, “and whatever he did learn he didn’t like.”

By the time he’d figured it out, it was too late, and he’d given up on trying to be popular.

That’s giving Ashley a lot of leeway.

His errors at Newcastle can’t all be attributed to naivety or simply being swamped by Sovereign Wealth Funds with which he was unwilling to fight.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.