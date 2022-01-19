Former NFL coach makes a frank admission about Kellen Moore.

Kellen Moore, the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, has emerged as one of the most coveted head coaching candidates in this year’s cycle.

However, following his Dallas Cowboys’ disappointing season finale this past weekend, some are questioning whether the 33-year-old assistant is ready to lead an NFL team.

Dave Wannstedt, a former NFL head coach, thinks the answer is no.

On today’s episode of The Colin Cowherd Podcast, he stated, “Kellen Moore… He’s not ready for a head coaching job in my opinion.”

