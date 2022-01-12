Trending
Former NFL executive says Dan Quinn will get at least one head coaching job.

Dan Quinn, the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, has risen to the top of the head coaching search this month.

The Denver Broncos requested an interview with Quinn on Monday.

Quinn had previously been linked to the Denver opening because of his relationship with Broncos GM George Paton.

In 2005-06, they worked with the Miami Dolphins.

Former NFL executive Mike Lombardi is now urging his Twitter followers to bet on Quinn’s hiring in Denver.

