Former NFL executive says Dan Quinn will get at least one head coaching job.

Former NFL executive predicts Dan Quinn will land one head coaching job.

Dan Quinn, the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, has risen to the top of the head coaching search this month.

The Denver Broncos requested an interview with Quinn on Monday.

Quinn had previously been linked to the Denver opening because of his relationship with Broncos GM George Paton.

In 2005-06, they worked with the Miami Dolphins.

Former NFL executive Mike Lombardi is now urging his Twitter followers to bet on Quinn’s hiring in Denver.

Betting tip of the day. Dan Quinn next head coach of the Broncos. It’s a great great value at 200-1. Gobble it up. Just sayin. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) January 12, 2022