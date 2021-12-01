Former NFL First-Round Pick Retires

Former NFL First-Round Draft Pick Retires

Kenny Vaccaro is ready to move on after eight seasons in the NFL.

Vaccaro announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning. He plans to launch G1, or Gamers First, an Esports organization.

Vaccaro stated in a press release that he had been contemplating this decision for a long time.

In fact, he has always seen himself as a gamer first and foremost, rather than a football player.

“This isn’t a spur-of-the-moment decision for me; it’s something I’ve considered for quite some time,” Vaccaro said.

“I’ve been a gamer for as long as I’ve played football, and I’ve always considered myself to be a gamer first.”

As a result, this is the fulfillment of a long-held ambition for me.

While football has defined me for many, G1 shows that life does not end just because you put down your helmet.

You have the ability to reinvent yourself.”



