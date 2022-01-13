Former NFL GM claims he made a mistake when speaking about Brian Flores.

Former NFL General Manager Brian Flores claims he misspoke about him.

Michael Lombardi, a former NFL general manager, made some interesting remarks about former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores earlier this week.

In an interview with Adnan Virk on his The GM Shuffle podcast, Lombardi claimed that Flores was “confrontational” with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

In fact, according to Lombardi, Flores told Tua that he should have gone with Mac Jones.

“I would’ve taken Mac Jones if I knew you were going to be this bad,” Lombardi said on the podcast.

Lombardi, on the other hand, now claims he “misspoke” on the show.

Lombardi only responded after the comments went viral on social media.

“I messed up on the pod–those were my words, not Flores’,” he explained.

