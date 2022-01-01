Former NFL Official Speaks Out Against Inequitable College Football Rule

New rules aimed at protecting offensive players are making it more difficult to play defense in college football.

One former NFL official, for one, has had enough.

Terry McAulay, a former NFL official, talked about how defensive players are at a disadvantage on Friday night.

He mentioned Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s pre-snap move.

It was illegal for the young signal caller to clap his hands without the center snapping the ball.

“When the offense uses the clap to call for the snap and the defense interferes by clapping, the defense is penalized,” McAulay said.

“As a result, the quarterback should not be allowed to clap until the ball has been snapped.”

It’s a false start because it simulates action at the snap.”

