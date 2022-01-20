Former NFL Player Wants To Be A Head Coach In College

A Former NFL Player Is Interested In Becoming A College Head Coach

Deion Sanders has already made the transition from NFL cornerback to college football head coach.

Antonio Cromartie might be able to pull it off as well.

Cromartie, who was named to four Pro Bowls during his 11-year NFL career, has moved on to the next stage of his career.

He just completed his first season as Texas A&M’s cornerbacks coach.

Cromartie, who is 37 years old, is just getting his coaching career started.

He tweeted them out to the rest of the world this afternoon.

“I will be a [head coach]in a major Power 5 program in the next five years,” Cromartie wrote.

