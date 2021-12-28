Former NFL quarterback Josh Allen makes a bold statement

Josh Allen’s former NFL quarterback makes a bold statement

Josh Allen is without a doubt one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He was an MVP candidate during the 2020 season and has been outstanding for the Buffalo Bills in recent weeks.

Former NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer discussed Allen’s recent success on Fox Sports’ The Herd on Monday.

Palmer made a strong statement about the Pro Bowl quarterback when discussing him.

Palmer believes Allen is unlike any quarterback NFL fans have ever seen, despite the fact that this may sound absurd.

“We can discuss the lack of a running game.”

It’s a tried and true strategy in the playoffs, but I don’t believe we’ve ever seen a quarterback like Josh Allen,” Palmer said.

“Wouldn’t it be fantastic if they could rush for 150 yards per week?”

However, they have other responses that I don’t believe other quarterbacks have at this time.”

