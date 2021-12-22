Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson’s cause of death has been determined.

Vincent Jackson, a former NFL wide receiver, has had his cause of death officially determined.

According to Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud, Jackson died of “chronic alcohol use” according to reports released on Wednesday by the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner. Jackson was found dead in a Florida hotel room earlier this year.

Official Cause Of Death Determined For Former NFL WR Vincent Jackson

Official Cause Of Death Determined For Former NFL WR Vincent Jackson