Former Notre Dame WR Michael Young now degree transfer at Cincinnati

Former Notre Dame recipient 2017-19 Michael Young , who left the team during last week’s goodbye week on October 19, announced via social media that he would be a graduate transfer from the University of Cincinnati with a remaining eligibility period of two years.

Young, a three-star project from Destrehan, La., Signed a contract with Notre Dame in 2017 and ended up with four catches for 18 yards and a touchdown. The score was counted in the Citrus Bowl against his home state LSU Tigers Ian Book found him 14: 6 behind the Irish in the fourth quarter before campaigning for a dramatic 21:17 triumph

With the Bearcats, he is reunited with the former Notre Dame assistant Mike Denbrock (2010-16), who is the offensive coordinator there and helped Young to recruit to the Irish.

The 5-10, 190-pound receiver / kick returnee remained a reserve in a regular-season 12-0 outfit that rose to four-team college football playoffs during his second season of 2018.

Young grabbed two of the three longest receptions from wideouts this season, a 66-yard screen in a 56:27 win in Wake Forest and a 47-yard touchdown in a 31:21 win in Northwestern. He ended the year with seven catches for 138 yards and the wildcat score.

He also returned nine of Notre Dame’s 13 kickoff opportunities, averaging 21.2 yards, with a long of 48 against Vanderbilt giving the Irish a 22-17 win. He overcame a groin injury in the summer camp to help.

After a strong spring in 2019, Young received the star role at X Receiver, but suffered a broken collarbone in mid-August when he jumped and clumsily landed on the sideline during a fight at Notre Dame Stadium.

He missed the first three competitions before playing against Virginia (three catches, 19 yards), Bowling Green State (one catch, minus two yards) and USC (two catches, four yards) for a total of six receptions for 21 yards.

In the USC 30:27 conquest, Young broke free for a safe touchdown on the second-half kick-off before fumbling and recapturing the ball near midfield.

A week later, during the farewell, he left the team and retained one year of eligibility because he had only played three games. He finished his undergraduate studies at Notre Dame to graduate.