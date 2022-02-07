Former Ohio State and Texas coaches are expected to be hired by the Raiders.

Former Ohio State and Texas coaches are expected to join the Raiders’ coaching staff.

Josh McDaniels, the Raiders’ new head coach, is putting together his coaching staff.

The Raiders have hired Chris Ash, a former TexasOhio State defensive coordinator, as their new defensive backs coach, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

This past season, Ash was the defensive backs coach for the Jaguars.

Raiders Expected To Hire Former Ohio State, Texas Coach

