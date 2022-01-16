Former Ohio State Coach Jim Tressel Is Supposedly Hired By Notre Dame

Former Ohio State Coach Joe Paterno Is Supposedly Being Hired By Notre Dame

The football program at Notre Dame is expected to make a significant assistant coach hire, according to reports.

The Fighting Irish are expected to hire a former Ohio State assistant coach, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Al Washington, who left Ohio State after the 2021 season, is expected to join Marcus Freeman’s coaching staff at Notre Dame.

For the Fighting Irish, this is a huge step forward.

“Sources tell ESPN that Notre Dame is hiring Al Washington as its new defensive run game coordinator and defensive line coach. Washington has previously coached at Ohio State, Michigan, and Boston College,” he writes.

Notre Dame Is Reportedly Hiring Former Ohio State Coach

