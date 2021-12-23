Former Ohio State defensive back announces his transfer plans.

Former Ohio State defensive back announces transfer plans
Ohio State cornerback Ryan Watts announced earlier this month that he is pursuing a transfer.
He announced on Wednesday night that he will return to Texas to continue his career.
In his official announcement, Watts said, “New opportunity, new beginnings.”
Watts announced on Dec. 1 that he would be entering the transfer portal.
10, sending an emotional message to the Ohio State community via Twitter.
“Columbus, Ohio, is a long way from my hometown in Texas, and being separated from my family could have been difficult,” Watts said.
“I owe the city and the community here a huge debt of gratitude because that was never the case.”
I was accepted, and with your help, I have grown tremendously.
It’s been an honor to compete in the Scarlet and Gray while playing the game I adore.”
Watts made the following announcement:
Former Ohio State DB Announces Transfer Destination
New Opportunity, New Beginning’s. pic.twitter.com/9JVPVDbAg1
— Ryan Watts (@TheRyanWatts) December 23, 2021