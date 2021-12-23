Former Ohio State defensive back announces his transfer plans.

Former Ohio State defensive back announces transfer plans

Ohio State cornerback Ryan Watts announced earlier this month that he is pursuing a transfer.

He announced on Wednesday night that he will return to Texas to continue his career.

In his official announcement, Watts said, “New opportunity, new beginnings.”

Watts announced on Dec. 1 that he would be entering the transfer portal.

10, sending an emotional message to the Ohio State community via Twitter.

“Columbus, Ohio, is a long way from my hometown in Texas, and being separated from my family could have been difficult,” Watts said.

“I owe the city and the community here a huge debt of gratitude because that was never the case.”

I was accepted, and with your help, I have grown tremendously.

It’s been an honor to compete in the Scarlet and Gray while playing the game I adore.”

Watts made the following announcement:

