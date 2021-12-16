Former Ohio State Football Player Tweets About Urban Meyer

In Jacksonville, the Urban Meyer saga continues.

Former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo brought up an alleged incident between him and the team’s head coach on Wednesday.

Meyer allegedly kicked him and called him names during a preseason warmup, according to the kicker in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times.

“I’m laying on my back in a lunge position.”

According to the Tampa Bay Times, “left leg forward, right leg back.”

“… While I’m stretching, Urban Meyer approaches me and says, ‘Hey Dips–t, make your f–king kicks!’ and kicks me in the leg.”

The NFL community has reacted to this story in various ways.

And just hours after the news broke, one of Meyer’s former Ohio State players appeared to express his feelings on the subject.

Former Buckeyes linebacker Jerome Baker Jr. tweeted, “I’m not surprised… KARMA is catching up.”

