Former Ohio State football players back Urban Meyer.

Marcus Williamson, a former Ohio State defensive back, accused former head coach Urban Meyer of threatening him and of using a photo of the late Trayvon Martin to illustrate the program’s “no hoodie indoors” policy on Saturday.

Williamson’s allegations caused quite a stir, though some of Meyer’s former Buckeyes defended their former coach and program in response to the allegations.

“Last night, I saw a former Buckeye brother discussing his career.

We can debate CFB’s free labor economy in general, but painting OSU as racist ain’t it,” former OSU linebacker Joshua Perry tweeted.

“Urban was a tough coach, but he always put us first as players and people.”

“This is just a sliver of my life.”