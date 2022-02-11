Former Packers player makes Aaron Rodgers prediction

Aaron Rodgers, according to a former Packers player, will win the Super Bowl.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers talked about his future in the NFL on Thursday night, revealing that he’ll make a decision soon.

Rodgers stated, “There will be a decision soon.”

“I’m not going to make too many people wait.”

Former Packers linebacker AJ Hawk made a prediction on Rodgers’ future during the most recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

Rodgers is expected to return to Green Bay for the 2022 season, according to the former Super Bowl champion.

“He may not know exactly what his plan is right now,” Hawk said, “but I believe he will return to Green Bay at some point.”

“I’m guessing Aaron has no idea what’s going to happen.”

“However, I see that road leading back to Green Bay.”

Former Packers Player Makes Prediction On Aaron Rodgers

Former Packers Player Makes Prediction On Aaron Rodgers