Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s tweet has gone viral.

A tweet from a former Patriots quarterback about Tom Brady has gone viral.

Most Patriots fans remember Matt Cassel as the backup quarterback who filled in for Tom Brady during his 2008 season-ending knee injury.

Cassel was a key part of New England’s 11-5 record, but the Patriots narrowly missed out on a playoff berth due to a tiebreaker.

While 11 wins is a respectable record, it should be noted that it was a six-win drop from the previous season, when Brady was on the roster.

After Brady led the Buccaneers to another playoff victory on Sunday, Cassel made some headlines.

The former quarterback tweeted, “Thought I’d have to tell my future grandkids about Tom Brady.”

“At this rate, they might be able to attend one of his games.”

