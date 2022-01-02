Former player’s vexing accusation is met with a rebuttal from Urban Meyer.

Marcus Williamson, a former Ohio State defensive back, made headlines this weekend by leveling serious charges against Urban Meyer.

While in charge of the Ohio State program, Williamson claimed Meyer threatened him and used a photo of the late Trayvon Martin to illustrate the program’s “no hoodie indoors” policy in a series of tweets during and after the Buckeyes’ appearance in the Rose Bowl.

The shocking allegations shocked the college football world, prompting a slew of former Buckeyes players to take to social media to defend their former head coach and program.

According to Jeff Snook, Meyer, who has been in the news recently after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, categorically denied Williamson’s claims with a firm statement over the weekend.

“‘Our team rule was no hats, hoodies, or sunglasses of any kind except in team meetings, so we could see their eyes and make sure they weren’t dozing off.”

We never showed a picture of Trayvon Martin, and we never will.

“That is completely false, and you can check with any other player on my teams during that time to confirm what I am saying,” Meyer said, according to Snook, an Ohio State alum and reporter, who then relayed the message to his Facebook friends.

“Other players are aware that what he says is false.

That is something I would never do.

Here’s where he’s going too far.

People seem to be piling on now.

That, however, never occurred.’

Urban Meyer Responds To Former Player’s Troubling Accusation

