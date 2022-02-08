Former Portugal coach Phil Scolari reveals a bond with Cristiano Ronaldo after informing the Manchester United star that his father had died.

After informing Cristiano Ronaldo that his father had died, ex-Portugal coach Phil Scolari reveals their bond.

Following the death of his father, former Chelsea manager Phil Scolari spoke about the bond he formed with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, 37, lost his father in September 2005, and it was Scolari, Ronaldo’s then-manager in Portugal, who broke the news to him.

Scolari took over the role and describes their relationship as reaching a new level as a result, revealing that it sparked a bond between Ronaldo and himself.

“It was very difficult,” he told the Daily Mail.

It was that moment that cemented our friendship, a bond that goes beyond the coach-athlete relationship.

“No one knew how to tell him and nobody wanted to tell him when the news reached us before a game against Russia.

“So I told them I’d do it because I knew how difficult losing a parent could be.”

I had misplaced mine a few years prior.

“It was a sad moment, but it’s the kind of thing that brings us closer together as friends.”

“The next day, Cristiano returned to Portugal after playing a fantastic game.

He expressed an interest in participating.

“I can’t do anything for my father today,” he explained, “so I’ll play tomorrow and then go.”

Ronaldo, on the other hand, has a special relationship with another football figure, Sir Alex Ferguson.

“I feel like this guy is unbelievable,” he said of his former Manchester United manager.

For me, he’s the football’s father.”

Ronaldo recently revealed that Fergie granted him time off to visit his father in hospital when he was ill, despite the fact that it meant he would miss crucial games during the season.

The gesture was greatly appreciated by CR7, who described it as “a beautiful story” that helps to explain their father-son relationship.

