Former Pro Bowl LB Joins Raiders’ Coaching Staff, according to reports.

The Raiders have hired Antonio Pierce as their new linebackers coach, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Pierce spent the previous four seasons on the Arizona State coaching staff, where he held positions such as recruiting coordinator, linebackers coach, and co-defensive coordinator.

Pierce, who previously served as the head coach at Long Beach Polytechnic Institute from 2014 to 2017, had a successful NFL career with the Washington Redskins (2001-04) and New York Giants (2005-09).

Pierce was named to his only Pro Bowl in his career in 2006, and he helped the Giants win Super Bowl XLII the following season.

