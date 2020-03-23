Former Real Madrid star Ivan Campo launches furious tirade at Spanish politicians over coronavirus

Ivan Campo has hit out at the Spanish government over their handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

The former Bolton and Real Madrid defender, who is a double Champions League winner, hit out at politicians with the pandemic spreading through the country.

Spain is one of the nations worst affected by the virus, with the death toll has surpassing 1,700.

Sport placed on hold and prime minister Pedro Sanchez has announced plans to extend its state of emergency for another 15 days.

‘After the balls of hearing so much falsehood and continuous lies from all the politicians of Spain, who put on their medals knowing that a global pandemic was coming, and they have not lifted a f***ing finger,’ Campo wrote on Twitter.

‘Every day it gets worse because of their f***ing incoherence and incompetence.

‘I also read now that the Prime Minister is extending the state of alarm for the coronavirus crisis by another 15 days from today.

‘But did you not make a press conference yesterday and could you communicate it to the nation? What f***ing world do YOU live in?’

Former Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz died after contracting the virus last week, and Campo paid tribute to the 76-year-old who he played under in the final two years of the Spaniard’s reign.

‘My condolences to the family after the death of Lorenzo Sanz, former President of Real Madrid,’ Campo said.

‘Thank you for taking care of me and helping me as if I were part of your family in those difficult days.’