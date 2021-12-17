Former referee David Elleray is the subject of a new investigation by the FA.

New allegations against former referee David Elleray have prompted the FA to launch an investigation.

In January, an investigation into one of football’s most powerful officials, who was accused of racism in 2014.

The Football Association has launched an independent investigation into the actions of David Elleray, one of the world’s most powerful officials.

The investigation, which will be conducted by a law firm hired by the FA, will focus on new allegations leveled against Elleray.

The 67-year-old is the chair of the FA referees committee and is regarded as the gatekeeper of English referees. He is a former leading Premier League referee.

He also holds a prominent position within the organization that determines football’s rules as technical director of the International Football Association Board.

I first reported a fortnight ago that a whistleblower, who requested anonymity, had approached the FA, requesting an independent investigation into Elleray’s actions and alleging that a 2014 FA investigation into a racism complaint was a cover-up.

Claims of a cover-up are strongly refuted by the FA.

Since then, the FA has received correspondence from Martin Cassidy, the chief executive of charity Ref Support UK and a former employee of the FA’s referees department, which includes additional but unproven allegations about Elleray from other former employees.

According to reports, FA chief executive Mark Bullingham responded to Cassidy, stating that the governing body had commissioned an independent investigation in light of the issues raised.

It is scheduled to begin in January.

“You look rather tanned” and “have you been down a coal mine?” Elleray said to a black former FA employee at a referees conference at St George’s Park in 2014.

The FA said it had not received a complaint at the time, but looked into it after allegations in the press surfaced, and found Elleray in violation of the FA Council Code of Conduct.

Elleray was required to take an equality and diversity training course and was reminded of the code of conduct.

However, it has been revealed that a member of the FA staff who witnessed the comments attempted to report the incident at the time but was unsuccessful.

The case will not be re-examined by the new independent investigation, but it will be if new facts about the incident emerge.

