Gary Callander, a former Scotland rugby union captain, has died at the age of 62.

Between 1984 and 1988, Callander captained his country six times, including five times as captain.

Callander was a hooker for Kelso in his club career, and he helped them win the Scottish First Division Championship in 1988.

He captained Scotland to a 24-11 victory over France at Murrayfield the following year.

He was equally successful in sevens, reaching the Hong Kong sevens final twice for Co-optimists and the Scottish Border Club, and once defeating the All Blacks.

“He achieved the ultimate accolade of captaining his country for five of his six international caps,” his former club Kelso said in a statement.

“He was a captain, a great leader, and a fantastic rugby player.”

His “rugby family” will miss him terribly.

“At this sad and difficult time, our thoughts are with Gary’s family and friends.

“May he rest in peace,” says the narrator.

Gary’s contribution to the club’s history cannot be overstated, according to Kelso president Scott Forbes.

