Former trainer Brendan Powell excluded from applying for a training licence for 12 months

Former trainer Brendan Powell has been fined £2,500 and excluded from applying for a training licence for 12 months after being found guilty of breaching Rule (A) 30 by a BHA disciplinary panel.

In a one-to-one video hearing with His Honour Brian Barker C.B.E QC, Powell, currently assistant to Joseph O’Brien in Ireland, was found to have engaged in conduct considered to be prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct or good reputation of horse racing in Great Britain.

Powell was found guilty of failing to notify the owner of Sweetlittlemystery in the autumn of 2017 that the mare was injured and would require surgery.

The dual bumper winner was then operated on without the knowledge or consent of the owner before three entries were made for her despite the trainer knowing she would be unfit to race.

Powell said: ‘I held my hands up from the outset. There are no excuses, I shouldn’t have allowed the situation to get out of hand.

‘A day or two went by after the operation and I rung the owner, but he didn’t answer and then one week became two and so on.

‘I felt I was doing the right thing by the horse as the operation saved her, but I should have made more effort to contact the owner.’

Powell added: ‘I was in a bad place at the time because my mother had just died. I was also frustrated the owner owed me a significant amount in training fees for the two horses I trained for him.

‘That is no excuse though. I should not have acted the way I did.’

The penalty imposed by the BHA was at the low end of the entry point with the maximum punishment for breaching Rule (A) 30 a £15,000 fine and a three-year disqualification.