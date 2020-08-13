Former UFC star Paige VanZant ‘signs multi-fight deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship’

PAIGE VANZANT is on the verge of completing a multi-fight move to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

The 26-year-old lost the final bout of her contract against Amanda Ribas last month on Fight Island.

She looked destined to join Bellator, the promotion who husband Austin Vanderford fights for.

But according to ESPN, VanZant has signed an exclusive deal with BKBFC.

The bare-knuckle promotion last year welcomed former UFC fighter and Conor McGregor’s training partner Artem Lobov onto their roster.

Lobov won his gory debut against Jason Knight before beating former boxing world champion Paulie Malignaggi.

Malignaggi had feuded with McGregor over an infamous sparring sessions with Lobov being brought into the beef.

The pay-per-view grudge match helped BKBFC’s growth with Shannon Briggs also lined up for a promotional debut.

VanZant teased fight news on Instagram by uploading a picture of herself signing a contract.

She looked emotional before she stepped into the Octagon for what might have been the last time.

The flyweight finished her UFC contract with an 8-5 record.

Meanwhile, VanZant has shared snaps of her Las Vegas holiday as she recovered from defeat last month.