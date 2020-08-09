Former UFC star Paige VanZant stuns on Florida holiday in tiny red bikini

FORMER UFC star Paige VanZant stunned in a red bikini as she holidayed with her husband Austin.

The American, 26, took to Instagram to show off her latest pics soaking up the Florida sun.

Uploading the picture sat on a sun lounger making a peace sign to her 2.6million followers, she wrote: “I could get used to this,” followed by sun and palm tree emojis.

VanZant recently revealed she is plotting an MMA comeback before the end of the year – despite losing to Amanda Ribas at UFC 251 on Fight Island.

That was her final fight in her UFC contract and she is now weighing up her options.

VanZant told MMA Fighting: “I’m hoping to sign a new fight promotion with somebody and fight this year if I can.

“I want to fight as soon as possible. In my mind, I’m going to go ahead and delete that last fight and start over.

“I don’t know how long this negotiation stuff goes.

“I’m hoping quick, cause I definitely don’t have any injuries. I don’t even know if I got hit, so I’m ready to fight again.”

🌊☀️ #sportsillustrated

A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Jul 21, 2020 at 11:14am PDT

Once upon a time in Mexico ❤️

A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on May 13, 2020 at 12:31pm PDT

Meanwhile, Bellator champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane suggested VanZant – who used fighting as an escape from bullying at high school – would take up bare-knuckle boxing in her next venture.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Macfarlane said: “I think that she’s a smart girl, and she’s gonna go where, I think she’s going to bare-knuckle boxing.

“I don’t know if I’m supposed to say that, but, yeah, I think that she should go where she’s going to be treated well and paid well.”