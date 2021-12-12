Former USC star faces up to ten years in prison, according to reports.

Former USC player faces up to ten years in prison, according to reports.

Following a drunk driving accident in Kentucky earlier this year, former USC star and NFL second-round pick Rey Maualuga is facing up to ten years in prison.

Maualuga is charged with two felonies and one misdemeanor, according to TMZSports. He had previously been arrested for DUI twice.

He could face a ten-year prison sentence if convicted.

On August 11, Maualuga is accused of driving while inebriated through a neighborhood in Villa Hills, Kentucky.

The former Bengals linebacker is accused of crashing through mailboxes and front yards before colliding with a parked car and a tree.

His trial is scheduled to begin on April 6, 2022.

