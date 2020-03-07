Former Wales rugby star Matthew J Watkins dies at the age of 41

The former Wales rugby star Matthew J Watkins has died at the age of 41 after a long battle with pelvic cancer.

Watkins, who won 18 caps for Wales between 2003 and 2006, retired in 2011 and was diagnosed with a rare form of pelvic cancer in 2013.

In 2018, he discovered the cancer had spread to his spine and in January this year revealed it had spread to his head.

He leaves his wife Stacey and sons Siôr and Tal.

One of his former clubs, Dragons, paid tribute to Watkins in a statement on their website which read: ‘Everyone at Dragons Rugby is deeply saddened at the passing of our former player Matthew J Watkins.

‘Matthew will be missed by so many and our sincere condolences go out to Matthew’s wife Stacey, his sons Sior and Tal, family and friends.’

Rugby pundit Jonathan Davies paid tribute to Watkins on social media.

Davies wrote on Twitter: ‘RIP Matthew. What a lovely guy who took on cancer with courage and always had a smile on his face. Lived life to the full and was always smiling. Thoughts and prayers are with his family and close friends.’

Wales flanker Dan Lydiate wrote on Twitter: ‘Gutted to hear the passing of Mj this morning thoughts are with his family class player and one of rugby’s great characters #gonetosoon #ripmate.’

Wales players will wear black armbands for today’s Guinness Six Nations clash with England at Twickenham as a mark of respect.

The Welsh Rugby Union wrote on Twitter: ‘We are deeply saddened by the news that former Wales international Matthew J Watkins has passed away.

‘The squad will today wear black armbands to show their respects. All our thoughts are with MJ’s family and friends.’

Watkins graduated to Dragons via the Newbridge, Pontllanfraith and Newport clubs.

Newport RFC tweeted: ‘We are all extremely saddened to learn of the passing of ex-B&A and Wales international, Matthew J Watkins.

‘Matthew played 131 times for the club in 2 stints and was inducted into our Hall of Fame in 2018.’

In recent years he has helped raise thousands of pounds with fundraising events for Welsh Cancer Centre Velindre, where he was receiving treatment.