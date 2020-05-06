Former Warrington Wolves and Hull KR prop Jordan Cox has died aged 27

Jordan Cox, who represented both Hull Kingston Rovers and Warrington Wolves in Rugby League, has died at home at the age of 27.

News of Cox’s passing arrived on Thursday night while he was at home in Hull.

It has been described as ‘non-suspicious’ and not linked to the current global coronavirus pandemic.

Karl Fitzpatrick, Warrington Wolves’ chief executive, said: ‘During his brief spell at Warrington Jordan was an incredibly popular member of the team and a real character in the dressing room.

‘He will be sorely missed by everyone at the club and in the Rugby League family. Our deepest condolences go out to Jordan’s family and friends at this devastating time.’

Hull KR owner Neil Hudgell paid tribute to Cox soon after news broke.

‘Jordan’s passing has come as a terrible shock to us all at the club,’ he said.

‘I last saw him at a reserves game and exchanged a few jokey one liners with him. Jordan always seemed so full of life and spirit and his loss is so sad.

‘I’d like to express my sincere condolences to his Mum, Girlfriend and family at this awful time.’

Cox began his career with Hull KR and went on to bolster his reputation across five seasons with the club.

A trip in the second tier with Sheffield Eagles followed before he sat out of the sport for a year in 2018.

He signed terms with Doncaster in League One last season but only made three appearances.