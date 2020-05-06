Former world snooker champion Peter Ebdon forced to retire due to neck injury

Peter Ebdon has been forced to retire from snooker due to a neck injury that he admits could have left him paralysed trying to overcome it.

Ebdon famously defeated Stephen Hendry 18-17 to win the world championship in 2002, and also triumphed in the 2006 UK Championship in one of his other eight ranking event wins.

But a chronic neck injury assessed earlier this year required risky surgery to correct and prolong his career, and it was a gamble the 49-year-old was not prepared to take.

‘Having weighed everything up that is the decision I have come to,’ Ebdon told Betfred.

‘I had an MRI scan about seven weeks ago, which picked up significant wear and tear in my neck. There is serious deterioration in some of the vertebrae and I have been in pain since Christmas.

‘Two of the vertebrae need to be replaced, which is not an operation I want to have because if it went wrong I could be in a wheelchair for the rest of my life.

‘It’s far too risky. The professor explained to me that it wouldn’t be a cure. It could work, but it could make things worse and I would probably need to have it again in 10 years.

‘The one thing I can’t do if I don’t have the operation is play snooker again, because of the compression in my neck. So, as sad as it is for me, that’s the end. At the moment I can walk and talk and the pain has got better.’

Ebdon’s last ranking event victory came at the 2012 China Open, while his highest career ranking position was No 3.

He had not played since pulling out of the German Masters in December which he pulled out of due to injury.