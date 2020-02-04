Former world triathlon champion Non Stanford in Tokoyo 2020 selection row

An Olympic selection row has broken out in British Triathlon after Vicky Holland was nominated for Tokyo ahead of her best friend and old house-mate Non Stanford.

Holland, 34, who beat Stanford to bronze at Rio 2016 by just three seconds, has been picked for this summer’s Games alongside Jess Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown.

But Sportsmail understands former world triathlon champion Stanford, 31, took that decision to an appeal, which she lost.

According to British Triathlon’s selection policy, Rio medallists are automatically nominated for the 2020 Olympics if they finished in the top three of last year’s Tokyo Test Event.

Holland came third in that all-important race last August, having been upgraded from fifth after her team-mates Learmonth and Taylor-Brown were disqualified for crossing the finish line hand-in-hand.

However, the policy also states that automatic nominations will not apply if the results of the Test Event are impacted by ‘environmental conditions or exceptional circumstances which result in substantial alteration to the race format’.

And as well as the controversial disqualification of Learmonth and Taylor-Brown, the running section of the Tokyo Test Event was cut from the Olympic distance of 10km to 5km because of extreme heat.

They were the grounds of the appeal by Stanford, who also questioned why the door was shut on her, and the three nominations made so early, when the Olympic qualification period does not close until May.

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Learmonth and Taylor-Brown, ranked second and third in the world respectively, did not actually hit the criteria to win automatic nominations.

But British Triathlon have nominated them already because, as per their policy, they are both deemed to be a ‘clear and obvious individual medal contender for the Games’.

Stanford finished seventh in last year’s World Triathlon Series, five places above Holland, although she has a lower world and Olympic qualification ranking.

The Welsh woman’s only hope of appearing in Tokyo now is if Learmonth, Taylor-Brown or Holland – who she lived with at the time of the Rio Olympics – pick up an injury.

A British Triathlon spokesperson said: ‘The British Triathlon Federation Olympic Selection policy states that nominations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic team will be made to the British Olympic Association (BOA) in May 2020.

‘This is because the final number of places won’t be confirmed to us by the International Triathlon Union until May 2020. Any athletes identified for nomination prior to this date are made on a confidential basis until we have the final number of places confirmed.’